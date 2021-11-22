School board discusses safety protocols after student is killed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A school board met today to discuss safety procedures after a student was killed near a school building last week.

18-year-old Pierre Scott Jr. died after he was stabbed near Lanphier High School. A 15-year old-girl was charged with murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Tonight, parents and grandparents expressed their concerns at the Springfield School Board meeting. The board heard from them during public input and then they went and discussed safety protocols behind closed doors in an executive session.

The school district has added more cameras in the last six months and have been adding more secure entrances throughout schools, but families just want safety for their loved ones.

“It’s senseless act of violence, person’s life was lost at a very young age,” Mike Lopez, a grandparent, said. “We need to find answers and work as not as adversaries, but collaborate, you know, positive way, all groups to find answers to secure these facilities and also work with the parents and the caretakers.”

“We lost two students in this situation, and it’s just sad,” Jennifer Gill, Springfield Superintendent said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to support students social emotionally and if any child has a need to still talk, we’ve been very, you know, advocating in the schools all week that if you need to talk to somebody, we have people on site, ready to talk to you in a given moment, moment’s notice.”

The superintendent says they have a menu of options on what they can do short-term and long-term to enhance safety for students.