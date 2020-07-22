School board approves union contract

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board approved a contract with the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants (DFTA).

Related Content Decatur school district, TA union reach tentative agreement Video

Officials said the contract is a 4-year agreement, effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2023. It offers wage increases of $2.25/ hr. for 2020-21; $1/hr. for 2021-22; and $1/hr. 2022-23.

It also includes health insurance offset and the same standard health insurance plans that are given to teachers, maintenance and security staff; custodians; teamsters and all non-union groups.

Officials also said the agreement “worked through contract language around reduction in force.”

The contract was unanimously approved Tuesday night. This comes after the board and the DFTA started negotiations in April of 2019.