School and community raise money for grieving family

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is honored at a volleyball game in georgetown tonight.

A mother just passed away from cancer. The money raised at the game went to supporting the family.

Roslin Renaker passed away on Sunday. She leaves behind her husband, Whitney Renaker, and two daughters. The school and the community supported the family by having a pink out at the volleyball game. They also held a special ceremony before the varsity game.

“I’m just excited everyone has decided to participate and come support it. The Renaker’s are a big part of our community. Whitney is our chief of police, and so they’re very involved in the community so its nice to pay them back,” Kelley Fraser, head volleyball coach, said.

A visitation will be held Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. A celebration of Renaker’s life will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A memorial visitation will be held at Grayson Funeral Home Saturday from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.