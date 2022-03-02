ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A statewide scholarship program for low-income students will see some changes under a bill that just passed out of the House.

The “Invest in Kids” program is designed to help low-income students cover tuition at private K-12 schools. But the way the program is set up, a student could get a scholarship for one year, and then not have it the next.

“It’s not a matter of whether you need to go to a private versus public school,” said Representative Curtis Tarver (D-Chicago). “What I’m saying is, there are opportunities for these children to go to schools that they might not otherwise be able to attend.”

The program would also change the way money is awarded, and incentivize schools awarding family members with scholarships as well. The program is awarded based on family income.