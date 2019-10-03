Schnucks to stop selling tobacco products

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — Schnucks will stop selling tobacco products at the end of the year. That includes cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff.

Schnuck’s issued a release on the matter, including a statement from the company’s chairman and CEO:

“Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck. “Tobacco products directly contradict our core mission and that means that they simply don’t belong in our stores. We respect people’s right to make decisions that are best for them, and while we know this may not sit well with everyone, we believe it’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities, and our customers and that makes it the right decision for our company.”

The company will sell it’s existing inventory, and said it will continue to not sell e-cigarettes and vaping products. It will also start offering double Schnucks Rewards ponts on over-the-counter smoking cessation products on October 15.

Schnucks’ announcement comes as the company is increasing its focus on wellness and promoting healthier choices that create healthier generations.