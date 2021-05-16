Schnucks drops face mask requirement for vaccinated customers

ST. LOUIS (WCIA) — The ‘Schnucks’ supermarket chain is no longer requiring fully-vaccinated customers and vendors to wear face masks while in-store.

The St. Louis-based company says on its website that their policies were updated Saturday following new guidelines released by the CDC.

Schnucks employees will continue to wear masks, as the company says it’s reviewing internal policies to align with local regulations.

The supermarket chain has locations in Urbana, Champaign, Savoy, and Springfield.

