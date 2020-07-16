Schnucks adds mask requirement

ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting July 20, customers at Schnucks will be required to wear a face covering when shopping inside the store.

The company announced the new policy earlier today — one day after retail giant Walmart announced an identical requirement.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said on the company’s website. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

For a limited time, Shnucks stores will provide one, complimentary mask for shoppers who either do not have one or forgot to bring one. That practice will extend as long as supplies last.

The company continues to request that only one shopper per household visit the store at a time.

The mask requirement affects all 113 of the company’s locations.