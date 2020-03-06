Schnucks acquires Mahomet IGA

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Friday they acquired Mahomet IGA.

Schnucks officials said the store will remain Mahomet IGA through 5 p.m. on March 29. It will reopen April 1 as Schnucks. The Schnucks Human Resources team will talk to Mahomet IGA’s 79 current staff members about employment offers.

Todd Schuck, Schnucks Chairman and CEO said, “Brooks and Tammy [Marsh] have operated this store with pride for 15 years, and we look forward to continuing to take care of the store’s longtime customers and welcoming many new ones as well.” The Marsh family will remain the owners of the building, which is being leased to Schnucks.

Brooks Marsh said they are looking forward to this next chapter of the store. “We are excited to offer our friends, customers and teammates a company that shares our tradition of serving people.” Tammy Marsh added their “business and community have been such blessings in our lives. I look forward to what Schnucks will bring these customers that have been like family to us.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store will be held before the April 1 opening.