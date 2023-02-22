DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — More than 80 high school students in Danville walked out of Schlarman Academy this morning protesting an administrator’s firing.

Former Dean of Students Courtney Hemker told WCIA-3 she was let go yesterday. We were also told Assistant Principal, Mark Janesky, resigned because of conflicts with Principal Barbara Rew.

Hemker said she was told her position as Dean of Students was no longer needed. She said it was a shock to hear.

“I’d be lying if I said that I don’t think it had been building to this,” Hemker said. “The environment I had been working under was fairly hostile. I don’t feel that administration had worked as a team at all.”

She’s not the only one. We received a letter from a teacher, originally sent to the school’s advisory committee, about issues with how Rew is handling the dress code.

A parent I spoke to said Rew “chooses to run the school like a dictatorship.” Hemker said many of her complaints were ignored.

“I’ve been yelled at, cussed at, hung up on,” Hemker said. “And I just feel like they weren’t hearing me, they weren’t helping me.”

She said she’s reached out to the Diocese but hasn’t gotten any help. Hemker said she has no idea what’s in store for her future.

She said what she’ll miss most is being there for her students.

“I’ve had the best days I’ve ever had in education in that building with those students,” Hemker said.

WCIA has reached out to Rew and the Diocese of Peoria for comment but has not yet heard back. We’ve also reached out to Janesky who was unavailable for comment.