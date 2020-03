DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Schlarman Academy officials said they are canceling athletics and activities starting Monday.

School officials said no athletic teams or activities scheduled will “compete, practice, or travel until after April 5.” They said while there are no current cases of the coronavirus at Schlarman Academy, they are making this decision to protect their students and community.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the school’s main office at (217) 442-3880.