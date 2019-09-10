1  of  2
Breaking News
Charges dropped in woman’s fatal fall from parking garage Child sex assault allegations

Scherer partners for job fair

News

by: State Representative Sue Scherer

Posted: / Updated:
jobs employment workers_-4663797199402741768

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — To help connect local job seekers to new career opportunities, state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, is partnering with Workforce Investment Solutions to offer a free community job fair.

It will give job seekers the chance to speak one-on-one with potential employers, get information about resources for un- and under-employed and submit resumes in person. You’re encouraged to bring a government-issued ID and an updated resume.

“As I continue my efforts to build a stronger Illinois that puts middle-class families first, it’s important to me that I help local job seekers by hosting events like this job fair that will help residents gain full-time employment.” Scherer said. “Connecting residents with good-paying jobs helps build a stronger middle-class, which in turn lifts the entire state’s economy.”

Job Fair
Knights of Columbus Hall
520 East North Street, Decatur
Wednesday, 10 am – 2 pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.