Scherer partners for job fair

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — To help connect local job seekers to new career opportunities, state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, is partnering with Workforce Investment Solutions to offer a free community job fair.

It will give job seekers the chance to speak one-on-one with potential employers, get information about resources for un- and under-employed and submit resumes in person. You’re encouraged to bring a government-issued ID and an updated resume.

“As I continue my efforts to build a stronger Illinois that puts middle-class families first, it’s important to me that I help local job seekers by hosting events like this job fair that will help residents gain full-time employment.” Scherer said. “Connecting residents with good-paying jobs helps build a stronger middle-class, which in turn lifts the entire state’s economy.”

Job Fair

Knights of Columbus Hall

520 East North Street, Decatur

Wednesday, 10 am – 2 pm