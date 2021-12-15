SCHEELS secures naming rights for Legacy Sports Complex

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — SCHEELS has recently secured the naming rights for the multi-use sports facility that is under development in the vicinity of its store in the Legacy Pointe Town Center.

Designed to be a regional destination for sports tournaments, SCHEELS Sports Park at Legacy Pointe will include eight synthetic turf multi-purpose fields that can be configured into 14 baseball/softball fields or eight full-size soccer/lacrosse fields. A 160,000 square-foot indoor dome will house year-round court sports and one of the multi-purpose turf fields.

Construction is planned to begin in the spring of 2022, and the major sports complex is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023 near SCHEELS at Legacy Pointe.

According to officials, the SCHEELS Sports Park at Legacy Pointe is the first major post-pandemic project for Springfield and Sangamon County. Ryan McCrady, President & CEO of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, is pleased to have a project of this scale be the first one back.

“This is a transformative project for our local economy”, said McCrady. “SCHEELS Sports Park at Legacy Pointe will drive tourism and serve as an important local quality of life asset, which are both vital in positioning our community for robust economic growth.”

Officials said the City of Springfield has committed 50% of the funding for the facility through public incentives. They believe this project puts Springfield in the center of the booming youth sports tourism landscape which, according to a 2019 report from the Sports Events & Tourism Association, accounts for more than $45.1 billion dollars in annual spending generated by nearly 180 million participants and spectators.

“Springfield will be known as much for sports as it is for Abraham Lincoln & Route 66 in the next two decades,” said Scott Dahl, Director at Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This project will produce more than 50,000 room nights from over 250,000 visitors – this kind of draw will put back more than $30 million into local community businesses, hotels, restaurants, and attractions. We couldn’t be more excited for SCHEELS Sports Park to be coming to Springfield.”

According to Sports Facilities Companies’ business plans for the project, SCHEELS Sports Park will also include local programming for Springfield residents with a focus on week-day play, sports and summer camps, and local tournaments as well as collaborative opportunities for existing sports organizations in the region.