SCDPH reports death of 51st resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said 216 new COVID-19 cases were reported over a 4-day span.

In a news release, officials said days ranged from Saturday through Tuesday.

Additionally, the health department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19. They said the patient was a man in his 70s. He tested positive for the virus on October 7. There have been 51 residents with COVID-19 that have passed away.

There is now a total of 3,040 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. Of those total cases, 2,053 patients have recovered and 927 that are recovering. Also, there are nine residents hospitalized with the virus.

