Scavenger hunt encourages you to shop local

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization wants to encourage you to shop local this holiday season.

The Champaign Center Partnership has organized a small business scavenger hunt.

How it works is you download the Eventzee app.

An account must be made in order to participate.



Then, you enter the code ‘CCP2020’ and choose one of 35 challenges.

CCP says it wants to give families something to do during the holidays.

“Really what we want to do is just spread some holiday cheer and provide families with a fun festive thing,” says CCP Executive Director Zander Hazel.

One of the challenges included is taking pictures and videos in front of local businesses.