MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in Monticello got to learn about the dangers of substance abuse in an interactive way on Wednesday.

Middle and high schoolers went downtown for the Third Annual Virtual Scavenger Hunt, hosted by the Piatt County Impact Coalition. The hunt used an interactive app that teaches students through various topical prompts, including preventing use and overdose of substances. The app also encouraged activity by having students take pictures of local places throughout the immediate downtown area.

Tony Kirkman, Executive Director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center, said the competition and movement invites effective communication.

“I think that while we see the effectiveness of the classroom presentations, it’s always whenever you can get outside the classroom, you can share some information and get a little kinetic energy going,” Kirkman said. “That seems to create conversations and that’s what it’s all about.”

The winners of the hunt were awarded with gift cards donated from local businesses.