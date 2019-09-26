Scary, but safe

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As the fright season approaches, you might be relieved to know the haunted house you intend to have scare you is required by state law to be safe. Haunted house attractions need permits to operate.

The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is responsible for ensuring the safety of the public with inspections by the Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division.

Halloween is IDOL’s second busiest season for inspectors after the summer fair season. Haunted houses operated by non-profit religious, educational or charitable organizations can apply for exemptions from IDOL inspection, but must still be inspected by local authorities and/or the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Local fire and building departments may impose more stringent requirements than the minimum set by the fire marshal, however the office notes additional restrictions:

Exits and pathways must be wide enough for the maximum number of people allowed in the amusement

Limited number of dead-end paths

Panic hardware on exit doors

Restrictions on open-flame devices or pyrotechnic special effects

Furnishings and decorations required to be flame resistant

All workers must be trained and prepared for emergency intervention

“The people we deal with generally do a very good job,” said Tom Coe, chief ride inspector for IDOL’s Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division. “They want to maintain a safe environment for their guests.”

Besides checking on the safety of the physical facility, the rules also require a criminal background check and sex offender registry check for all non-volunteer operators and a written substance abuse policy including random drug testing.

