Scarecrow hunt kicks off

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic may have ended costume parades, Halloween parties, and even trick or treating in some areas, but a new celebration of the season is underway.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first scarecrow hunt. The idea is to find all the scarecrows outside of local businesses.

Dozens of businesses have creative displays at their locations. Some businesses include the Stephens Family YMCA, The Champaign Park District and Lodgic Everyday Community.

This hunt was launched as a way to promote the I-Read I-Count program. It helps reduce the achievement gap in Champaign-Urbana schools.

“You know trick or treating is awesome and I think so people are still going to do it and that’s wonderful that that’s still an option this year, but hopefully the scarecrow hunt gives people something they can kind of do on their own time,” says Lindsay Quick, who is the Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Events.

If you post your photo and use the hashtag – #ChampaignCountyScarecrows, you’ll be entered to win a $100 dollar gift card to a local restaurant.

A full list of all the locations of the businesses participating can be found here.