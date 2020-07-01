Scammers getting more sophisticated

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Authorities are warning about scammers who claim to be with the IRS. A caller tells the victim their Social Security number has been used to open multiple bank accounts then used for drug trafficking and money laundering.

The caller then claims arrest warrants have been issued. As the thieves get more creative, it can be hard for some victims to determine if a contact is legitimate. Scammers are even spoofing phone numbers to make them appear to come from government agencies.

“Community members have to be proactive in protecting their hard-earned money,” stated Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “I’m not aware of any government agency or legitimate business that operates in this way. As in this most recent case, there are usually ‘red flags,’ or something that doesn’t seem quite right, that cause the victim to pause before proceeding.”

Generally, no law enforcement agency will call and request money to take care of a warrant and no legitimate business will call and ask you for personal information unless you call them first and they are verifying the account information with you.

If you are ever in doubt, contact your local law enforcement agency before giving personal information or providing money to anyone you do not know.