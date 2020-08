CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — If you have ever thought about starting a business. you are in luck!

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be hosting a free webinar on Tuesday. The SBDC helps entrepreneurs better understand the requisite steps to starting a business.

The webinar begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. You should register in advance if you want to participate and ask questions.