URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A decade-old holiday tradition returned to Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery on Saturday.

Every year, the farm dresses up their goats as Santa, Mrs. Claus, or even an elf. Members of the community can purchase a picture with the jolly goats. The farm also offers goat milk, hot chocolate and food to customers.

The farm’s co-owner, Leslie Cooperband, remembers how this beloved tradition began.

“One of our former staff members sews, and she made these gorgeous costumes for [the goats],” she said. “We just dressed them up, and next thing you know, people are wanting to take their pictures with them. A lot of things just kind of happen organically like that.”

The goats will be back in uniform and ready to take more pictures on Dec. 9.