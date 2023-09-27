SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Willard Airport in Savoy has been named the 2023 Primary Airport of the Year for the State of Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the award, along with several others, at the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena. Willard beat out several other airports across the state, including the far larger Midway and O’Hare Airports in Chicago, to win the award.

“We are honored to be selected as the Primary Airport of the Year,” Willard Executive Director Tim Bannon said in an airport press release. “We wish to thank our dedicated staff, tenants, American Airlines, and the community for supporting our airport and helping us to stay focused on our mission of providing connectivity to the world. We appreciate being recognized by IDOT and look forward to continuing a strong partnership into the future.”

The Primary Airport of the Year Award is given to commercial service airports with more than 10,000 passenger boardings each year. Transportation officials said Willard’s strong commitment to passenger safety and satisfaction made them stand out. Also considered were cooperation and coordination with the state, safety record, maintenance of the facility and promotion of aviation and educational events.

“Illinois serves as the nexus of North America’s transportation network, with aviation playing a key role in moving passengers and freight around the state, country and world,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a state press release. “Our aviation partners, from massive international airports to smaller regional facilities to a single grass landing strip, are vital to our state’s economy and mobility. These awards represent our thanks for the services they provide.”

This is the first time Willard Airport has been named Primary Airport of the Year. Bannon told reporters that being a smaller airport with faster terminal service and security check-ins are features they take price in. He also said the award is proof of the constant hard work and it wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of his team and partners.

“We’re all doing really great work to grow the airport and to do our part industry-wise,” Bannon said. “So, that’s what really makes me happy to be here and be a part of a great core group of individuals that are trying to make this place better.”

Right now, American Airlines is the only company flying out of Willard. Bannon said he’s trying to get more airlines to expand Willard’s reach.

In the meantime, Willard is building a new TSA checkpoint that creates two lanes for passengers. The project is starting next year with a goal of being completed in 2025.