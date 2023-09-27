SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine paying $30 and getting handed $5 million. That happened to one lucky scratch-off player in Savoy.

A winning lottery ticket was sold at the Schnucks in the Savoy Plaza Center. Frequent scratch-off player and Schnucks shopper Candice Vineyard said she’s happy for the winner.

“I mean, I’m glad that it happened. I hope that it’s somebody that needs the money, whoever received it. And I mean, what’s for you is for you. So my time will come. It may be on a $1 ticket, so who knows?”

Vineyard said if she won, she’d throw a big party first.

“The town is being shut down. It’s going to get shut down,” she said. “I would speak with a financial adviser first, and then do a small donation and make sure that I take care of my friends and my family.”

The lucky player won using the Illinois Lottery’s “Million Match” scratch-off game. Schnucks will also be getting $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.