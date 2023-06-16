SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — Dozens of people in Champaign County are celebrating a big move into their new nursing home.

Back in April, University Rehab in Urbana closed its doors. Friday, 42 of its residents are now officially calling Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab home.

It wasn’t always an easy path. Some people said this is now their fourth home. The director knows it takes a lot of moving parts and they want to make the transition as easy as possible.

That’s important for people like Greg Wingfry.

“It means a lot of things to me,” he said. “It means that I can enjoy the people and I play games and everything else. As far as I know, I’m happy.”

He said when he needs to get somewhere, they help push him in his wheelchair. They also help out whenever he pushes the call button in his room.

The staff said they want to continue the same habits their residents had in their homes before. That’s important to help decrease the likelihood of confusion, falls or other injuries.