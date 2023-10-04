CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County nursing home got to celebrate a big milestone this week for one of the people living there.

Louise Bridwell was born in 1923 and she just turned 100 years old. Reflection Memory Care in Savoy celebrated the milestone birthday alongside her family. Some came from places across the country to take part in the celebration.

The nursing home wanted to make the day special and bring forward a sense of normalcy, singing happy birthday.

A fun fact about Bridwell: she was part of a skin cancer trial back in the 70s, and she was the only one to survive the research.