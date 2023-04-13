SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is getting almost $3 million from the Illinois Department of Transportation and its Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

The money, village officials said, will be used to provide engineering plans to link the recently completed First Street Shared Use Path to the multi-use path in Colbert Park. Funding will also be used to construct a new shared use path to connect First Street to the existing path in the Prairie Fields subdivision.

“The Village’s vision is to celebrate a safe and growing community where people love living, working, and playing. Successful efforts, like this grant award, help bring our community’s vision

to life,” said Village President John Brown. “Our residents have asked for a more connected community, this is a great step in delivering on that request.”

Village Administrator Christopher Walton noted that IDOT received 215 project applications with $339 million in requests.

“I sincerely appreciate the time, effort, and energy that staff poured into this grant application,” he said. “This success is only made possible by the steadfastness and support of our residents, legislators, community stakeholders, and government partners.”

More information about the ITEP and 2023 grants can be found on IDOT’s website.