Savoy fire study looking for your input

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Village of Savoy is working on a study about its fire department and services.

They’re looking for help from you.

Some of the questions they are asking include if you think the Savoy Fire Department should have firefighters on duty at the fire station 24 hours a day, if you support spending additional funds to improve the quality of the fire service, and what could the Savoy Fire Department do better to serve the community?

They’re also looking at how trains and train tracks impact the fire departments response time.