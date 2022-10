SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Savoy Fire Department took part in national Fire Prevention Week.

Monday evening’s event at the fire station included tours of a fire truck, a Sherriff car, an ambulance and a fire drill trailer. Visitors also toured inside the station and took part in car seat inspections.

The event coincided with this year’s theme “Fire Won’t Wait… Plan Your Escape.”

A few dozen people attended the event.