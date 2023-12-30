SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Instead of dropping the ball on New Year’s Eve, the Savoy Recreation Center decided to celebrate the new year a little differently.

This morning, families across the community joined together for the Noon Year’s Eve Party. The celebration included free food, drinks and games.

Recreation Assistant Ireland Hieb said she was in charge of running the event and was amazed by the turnout.

“We had around 200 pre-registered, but also quite a few come who were not pre-registered. So I’m going to guess around two to 300 in total, but it feels really great having this success,” she said.

Hieb said they will begin planning for this event again next year in September. For now, coordinators are planning a Daddy-Daughter Dance and a Mother-Son Nerf War in February, and a St. Patrick’s Day Festival in March.