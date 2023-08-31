SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders in Savoy want to build a village center filled with shopping and restaurants to make it a destination for visitors.

Towanda Jones-Napper runs a daycare out of her house in Savoy. She said the slow pace and familiar faces of the Village are what she has grown used to. The thought of a downtown, or lack thereof, has never crossed her mind.

“I never even thought about it, to be honest with you. To have a downtown, you know, people generally just go to downtown Champaign or Urbana.”

Village leaders want to change that. The Village plans on using the nearly three acres of land to create a downtown with a “postcard view.” This includes shops and restaurants that would fit that aesthetic.

Jeremiah McKenzie works at Awesome Machines a few doors down from the proposed site around West Church Street and Route 45. He said the thought of turning the area into a downtown with unique storefronts would surely help his business.

“Especially with vacant lots and open areas and having buildings and businesses,” McKenzie said. “You know, parking in general for the businesses all around Savoy… I think it’s a great idea.”

The Village does not want to be South Champaign. McKenzie thinks a city center would help that.

“Savoy having its own downtown area would set it apart,” he said. “Because as of right now, everybody knows that you blink an eye in Champaign and you’re in Savoy and it just blurs. It would set itself apart from Champaign-Urbana and give it its own little identity.”

Jones-Napper agrees with the Village’s approach to putting itself on the map. She just doesn’t want to lose Savoy’s small-town feel.

“I love the fact of having a restaurant or some shops in the area, but just not to be overturned. Like how it is in Champaign, I don’t want it saturated.”

Administrators say they want a village center that can hold events like small festivals and movie nights. They say they are currently looking for developers and are hoping to hear from them by September 15th.