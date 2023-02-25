SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — When it comes to craft beer, it’s not as simple as just pouring it from the tap. There’s a lot of science behind the brewing, and much of it is possible because of a former president. One who didn’t even drink while he was in office.

Anthony Benjamin has always had a passion for beer, and now he’s the founder and head brewer of Triptych Brewing in Savoy.

“Home brewing was the entrance to beer brewing for me,” Benjamin said.

He started experimenting in his garage as a hobby in 2005.

“I was just hoping that batches were going to turn out well,” he said. “Then, while my wife was in law school I had more time on my hands. I started brewing more and more and it started turning out better and better.”

Eventually, that hobby turned into Triptych.

Benjamin said it started on a small scale, making about 200 barrels a year. Now, they make over 3,000 a year.

That wouldn’t have been possible without a bill former president Jimmy Carter signed in 1978. It reversed some of the prohibition stances about brewing beer at home.

“It gave me an opportunity to test it out and get an idea of how beer brewing works,” Benjamin added.

The bill is helping people across the nation.

“More than 9,000 breweries are operating right now in the United States,” Benjamin said. “It’s estimated that 8 out of 9 of those were started by home brewers.”

He feels home brewing has become increasingly important as time has gone on. Benjamin’s thankful that the bill from the late 70s lets him do what he loves.

“I’m a scientist, I’m an engineer at heart. Home brewing and all that technical stuff is right up my alley,” Benjamin said.

Without it, he would still be working in computer programming at the University of Illinois.

This year, Triptych is celebrating its 10th year in Savoy. They’re sharing a new beer, a double IPA called “This is Fine.”