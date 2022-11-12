SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Savoy is home to the longest-running art show in the area, and it’s happening this weekend.

The Craft League of Champaign-Urbana (CLCU) has hosted an art fair for almost 40 years. For photographer Mark David, it’s his first year running the fair as the CLCU president.

David said the art fair provides a great opportunity to buy products from local artists who don’t sell from stores. He said people will find ceramics, jewelry, paintings and more.

For those who missed the chance to visit on Saturday, the fair will open on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m.