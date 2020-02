KENTWOOD, Mich. (WCIA) — Goodrich Quality Theaters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The theater company owns the Savoy 16 in Savoy. It’s one of four the company owns in Illinois. Goodrich operates 30 theaters total across five states.

Goodrich owes nearly $33 million to its creditors. Those include Disney, Warner Brothers, Sony, IMAX and others.

No word what this means for the future of the theaters.