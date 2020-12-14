Savoy 16 eyeing theater reopening date within weeks of Christmas

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The new managers of the Savoy 16 movie theater are hoping to start up showings again after Christmas.

The theater has sat empty for months. Goodrich Quality Theaters said in August it wouldn’t be reopening.

Phoenix Theatres Entertainment announced earlier this month that it will be taking over as managing operator for the theater. CEO Phil Zacheretti says they’re hearing that the state may let them reopen within a few weeks of Christmas.

“We have all safety protocols almost completely ready,” he says, “and theaters are safe, but it’s just the pandemic — that certain restrictions, and not going to a movie theater is just one of them right now.”

With ‘Wonder Woman 2’ set to be released Christmas Day, he says that would be “the perfect day for us to reopen.”

“Theaters have basically been shut down for 9 months now due to the pandemic and there have been only a couple of major released, but nothing quite like Wonder Woman,” Zacheretti says. “That would be phenomenal to open with from a business standpoint, but also if people have stay-at-home orders or if people just don’t get out, that would be a concern as well.”

He says they’re following health and safety guidelines set by the National Association of Theater Owners and its ‘CinemaSafe‘ program.

He says they’ll require customers and employees to wear masks, and seats will be distanced in the theaters. Computer systems will aid assigned seating selections, and floor markings will be placed in theaters with unassigned seats.

Capacity rates for theaters have been set at 25% in some parts of Illinois, like Chicago, he says, adding he hopes for a 50% limit when they reopen.

With the COVID-19 vaccine on its way, he says in the spring people will feel safe going out again, and studios will resume releasing more movies.

Zacheretti says several films were delayed to 2021, like ‘No Time to Die’ (the next James Bond movie), ‘A Quiet Place 2’, and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — which he noted was very highly anticipated.

“There’s a lot of film product,” he says. “Now that’s just the ones that moved from 2020, there were already a lot of good films scheduled for 2021.

“So when you put that all together, by the time the majority of theaters reopen probably in the late spring, we expect to finish the year very strong.”

Like other major companies, Zacheretti says they will offer private theater rentals that small groups can use for movie screenings — or even bring-your-own video game devices.

Pricing he says starts at $99, and groups will still have to abide by health guidelines.

“It’s been really popular throughout the country,” he says. “People right now are really gathering for the Christmas holidays. It’s a tradition for a lot of Americans to go to the movies during the holidays. It just is.

“A lot of people go on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day — it used to be one of the single busiest days of the year for us, especially when other businesses were not open.

“But now, it’s not going to be that this holiday season.”