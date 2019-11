DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- These moms say their children's safety was put on the line. Now they're coming together to make sure it doesn't happen again. One of those women wants to take legal action against the Decatur School District. Her five year old was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on Monday.

Amanda Hammer says Monday was her daughter's first time riding the bus. The 5 year old was left one block away from home. "The bus driver had asked my daughter is this your stop she said no. I don't know. She said do you know how to get home," said Hammer, "From what I'm hearing they just let her off the bus anyway. Anything could have happened to her. She could have been hit by a car. It was snowing. It was 22 degrees." said Hammer. A college student saw her daughter and helped her get home. Iris Lewis-Beasley says she's familiar with the fear. Last month she says her 5 year old was dropped off blocks away from his home.