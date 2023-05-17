PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paxton Pool family “Funraiser” is back for another year.

The Save the Pool committee raised $60,000 last year to keep the pool open. Now, they’re back at it. But this time the fundraiser is for upgrades and maintenance.

They say more than 1,000 people used the pool throughout the summer. They’re hoping some of those people come out to ensure its continued use this season.

“Swimming pools are very expensive to run in towns and areas. This way the community continues to be a part of it and make it as great as it can be for the families,” said Donna McGuire Pepper, Save the Pool Committee board member.

She says their goal is around $4,000 this year and they’re confident they’ll hit it. They hope the community comes out and enjoy the festivities.