CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If people still have trees down from the storm, wildlife professionals said they don’t have to get rid of all of them. The dead or damaged trees can be the new home for a key player in the ecosystem: bats.

The Department of Natural Resources said bat populations are declining worldwide, but the nighttime predators do more than what most people may think.

People don’t usually see bats as something they’d want to have around, but the University of Illinois and Champaign County Forest Preserve are shifting that narrative.

“People get kind of like wiggy when they see a bat flying overhead or they hear the little noises they make when they echolocate,” said Peter Goodspeed, the Forest Preserve District’s Natural Resource Director.

He said trees with cavities are the perfect place for bats to roost or nest.

“These are the areas where they have their young,” Goodspeed said. “And then from these roosting trees, they also forage within the immediate area for insects.”

He said these mammals earn their keep by being a natural pest control. They protect crops and native vegetation by feeding on the insects that are usually the problem.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that they are a vital part of the ecosystem, and they provide a multitude of benefits,” said Goodspeed.

The U of I put out a guide to help homeowners welcome and maintain bats during their summer stay.

“I would hope that people would learn to live with bats and to understand the value that they provide,” said Goodspeed.

He said it would be a repeat commitment. Bats return to the same trees every year.