PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an adult female victim in the 1300 block of N. Flora Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. She was immediately taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation, and police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

Those with more information on the shooting are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.