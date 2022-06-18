CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A shooting and subsequent crash early Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital.

At 5:43 a.m., officers from the Urbana Police Department responded to the intersection of West University and North Goodwin Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old male passenger in one vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers from the Urbana Police Department immediately rendered medical aid and the victim was transported to an area hospital.

Upon investigation by officers from the Urbana Police Department, it was determined that the shooting took place somewhere in Northwest Champaign.

Neither the victim nor the person driving the victim provided police with specific details related to where the shooting took place or what could have led to the shooting. As a result, Champaign Police are canvassing neighborhoods but have not yet been able to identify a crime scene.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to notify the police department if they have any video or information about the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Anyone with information related to the car accident should contact the Urbana Police Department by calling 217-384-2320.