‘Saturation Saturday’ to increase DUI enforcement across the state

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — As the unofficial end of summer approaches, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, The Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies throughout the state are teaming up for “Saturation Saturday” on Aug. 29 to remind motorists that driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a dangerous crime.

“Impaired driving has brought tremendous tragedy upon families and has taken far too many innocent lives over the years,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly in a press release. “Our goal is always voluntary compliance, but the public should expect strict enforcement of impaired driving laws, not only on Saturation Saturday, but every day of every week on all Illinois roadways.”

“Saturation Saturday” was created two years ago by MADD’s Illinois chapter. During this annual event, ISP, local police and sheriff’s departments step up enforcement to keep impaired drivers off Illinois roads. The goal is to save lives by reminding motorists that driving under the influence is a serious crime with sobering consequences.



Law enforcement patrols during Saturation Saturday are funded with federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.