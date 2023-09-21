MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon was locked down on Thursday after someone falsely claimed an active shooter was on campus.

Officials with Coles County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the claim was made through social media posts, but there was no known threat at the time. Hospital officials said on their own Facebook page that, out of an abundance of caution, staff locked the doors on all buildings to the main campus and patients were diverted to the emergency room entrance.

Officials added that the person who made the claim was arrested in another county.

Kim Uphoff, President and CEO of Sraha Bush Lincoln, expressed her gratitude toward the Mattoon and Charlston Police Departments, along with the Coles and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Offices, for their assistance.

“The safety of our patients, visitors, and staff is our priority,” Uphoff said. “I am pleased that our staff responded to the lockdown as intended and continued to provide care to our patients.”