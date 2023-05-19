CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Student Medical Clinic at Eastern Illinois University is getting a new operator.

Sarah Bush Lincoln announced this week that it will be taking over operations of the clinic starting Monday. However, few noticeable processes will change during the transition.

“We’ve worked throughout the year ironing out all the details and streamlining the processes, so the transition appears seamless to students,” said Anne Flaherty, EIU VP for Student Affairs. “They will continue to have the best care possible in the same convenient location. We appreciate the amount of work that has gone into making this transition a reality.”

The clinic will be open during the summer between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. The schedule will be consistent across all weekdays during the academic year: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We’re pleased to lend our assistance and expertise to our community partner, Eastern Illinois University, and operate the EIU Student Medical Clinic,” said Brooke Zerrusen, SBL VP of Practice Management. “We are grateful to the staff and administration for all the work that has transpired and look forward to a continued great working relationship.”