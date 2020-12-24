Santa visits families and glass tree

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you were near downtown Champaign this afternoon, you may have spotted the man in the red suit.

Santa was near Neil and Washington Street visiting the glass tree. Local artist Jason Mack built it.

He brought Saint Nick down from the North Pole.

Families were able to take socially distant photos with Santa and enjoy many goodies.

“I think it’s just wonderful to just do something for the kids and do something to bring people together,” says Mack. “If my art can be a little part of bringing joy to the community and bringing people together – just seeing the smiling faces- is really just a joy.”

Mack says his next art adventure is to create a glass forest.