Santa, Springfield Park District Police to deliver gifts to special needs kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Park District announced on Wednesday that its Police Department is partnering with the Special Recreation Department to bring holiday cheer to kids with special needs.

Officers, posing as Santa’s helpers, will be donating presents for Santa to pass out at the Special Needs Winter Camp on Thursday.

In a release, the Park District said that the upcoming event is a great opportunity for the kids to not only meet Santa, but to meet Park District officers as well. For many of them, this will be the first time they get to meet and speak to officers, which the Park District said would provide valuable education opportunities.

“We are thrilled with the support and generosity within our District and our community this holiday season,” said Amanda Tippin, Assistant Director of Recreation and Marketing.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event, which will take place at Erin’s Pavilion at 1 p.m.