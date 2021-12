CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Santa Claus has been spotted over the viewing area tonight.

Residents report seeing a brilliant streak of light passing by, looking light in color and with a red dot in front.

Our Flooring America EyeNet Cameras were able to take an instantaneous snapshot showing the Christmas spectacle at work.

If you have any reports of Santa Claus stopping at your house, let us know by emailing jdickey@wcia.com or sending him a message on Facebook.

View Santa on our EyeNet Skycams Below: