CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night.



It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them.



Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning.

Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area as the cold felt like home for him.

