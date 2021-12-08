Santa may take fishing vacation to Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) – After delivering presents on Christmas, Santa Claus might come back to Springfield a few days later for a fishing vacation.

Fishing company Berkely is helping Santa plan a fishing trip to one community in the U.S. on Dec. 27. Santa will fish with kids, distribute gifts and present the chosen community with a $25,000 check to support conservation efforts.

Santa and Berkley narrowed the list of possible destinations to five communities: Springfield, Hartwell, Ga., Huntsville, Ala., Panama City Beach, Fla. and Long Beach, Calif.

Santa’s destination will be selected based on the results of an online vote. Voting ends Dec. 12 and the winning community will be announced on Dec. 14.