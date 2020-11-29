Santa gives out free goodie bags

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa Claus took a break from his busy schedule to pass out goodie bags to families at the Champaign Public Library.

The Champaign Center Partnership held this giveaway to kick-off its annual Parade of Lights, which is happening later tonight.

It was a drive-thru event where you could stay in your car and talk to Santa or you could take socially distance photo with him.

The goodie bags were filled with holiday treats.

“It’s been a very challenging year for everybody,” Executive Director of CCP Xander Hazel says. “This is just one way that the Champaign Center Partnership is trying to spread some holiday cheer to families in the community. We don’t have to cancel everything, but we do need to be safe.”

Santa will be around again next weekend. You might be able to spot him in downtown, campus town, or midtown.