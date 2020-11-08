Santa coming to local malls

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a tradition for some – packing up the car and heading to the mall during the holiday season to take a picture with Santa.

But in the middle of a pandemic, visiting Saint Nick might look a little different this year.

Starting November 27, Santa will be at both Market Place Mall in Champaign and the White Oaks Mall in Springfield.

They are requiring you make a paid appointment to meet Saint Nick. Walk-ups may be possible, but priority will be given to those who register first.

Masks must be worn throughout the visit.

“I feel like it should be their opinion,” says parent Tammy Kinaded. “If he [Santa] wants to do it and other people want to go, then they should be allowed to go.”

In Forsyth – there are no reservations needed at the Hickory Point Mall. You can go see him starting December 3.

Market Place Mall will also be offering virtual visits with Santa through Jingle Ring.