Santa Claus visiting White Oaks Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa Claus will make a stop at the White Oaks Malls in late November.

Mall management announced Thursday Mr. Claus will have a safe and socially distanced visit and photo experience for families, beginning Nov. 27.

The Springfield mall says reservations are required, and the visit with Santa will be a socially distanced experince.

It adds Santa Claus and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit.

Visting hours are set for noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays starting Nov. 27.

On Christmas Eve, visiting hours are set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find Santa Claus at those times in the lower level of the mall in the Macy’s wing.

To place a registration, click here.