Santa arrives at mall on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the holiday season approaching, Santa Claus will start making daily appearances at the White Oaks Mall in Springfield on Saturday.

White Oaks has a full morning of events to mark Santa’s arrival, starting with a snowball fight in the play area at 10:30 a.m. Santa will arrive half an hour later during a parade, after which he will meet and greet shoppers.

Other events include a dance performance by the Springfield Youth Performance Group and a craft-making experience with cookies provided.

Santa will be at the mall every day except for Thanksgiving from Saturday through Christmas Eve. Daily hours vary and a schedule can be found online

Families who want to meet Santa and take a photo with him are encouraged to make a reservation beforehand. Families may choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance.

Photos with Santa aren’t limited to just humans; people can bring their pets to take photos with Santa on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.